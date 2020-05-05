Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,153 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.94. 1,373,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $112.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

