Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,219 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 276,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. 1,796,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,110. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

