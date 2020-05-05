Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 118.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 37.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,521,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,871,000 after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,338. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

