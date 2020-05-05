Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,642. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average of $220.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

