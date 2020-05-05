Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of VOT traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.18. 446,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,974. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

