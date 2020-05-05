Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,610 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. 2,556,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.18%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

