Xilinx (XLNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX):

5/1/2020 – Xilinx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $93.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Xilinx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/20/2020 – Xilinx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Xilinx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

XLNX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 44.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,469,608 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $534,764,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $396,513,000 after buying an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $310,697,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after buying an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

