XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 4,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. XOMA has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 118,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

