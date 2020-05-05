XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

XOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

XOMA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 37,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,922. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. XOMA has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.22.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 118,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 845,463 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

