XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,257. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.