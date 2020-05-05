XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $9.59 billion and approximately $2.14 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002438 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Bitsane, Bitinka and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.56 or 0.02304384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00188857 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00068284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,976,125 coins and its circulating supply is 44,112,853,111 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, MBAex, DigiFinex, BitBay, Bitinka, Stellarport, OpenLedger DEX, Korbit, Coinhub, Bitso, Exmo, Coinone, CoinBene, Upbit, BtcTurk, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, LakeBTC, Huobi, C2CX, Independent Reserve, Bitlish, Coinbe, Bithumb, Liquid, Covesting, Kraken, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Tripe Dice Exchange, Braziliex, Coinsuper, BitMarket, BCEX, BitFlip, Coinrail, Coindeal, Gatehub, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Altcoin Trader, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Zebpay, Koineks, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, FCoin, GOPAX, WazirX, CoinEgg, Instant Bitex, Bitsane, Bitbank, Bits Blockchain, BTC Markets, Indodax, ABCC, ZB.COM, RippleFox, OTCBTC, Ovis, Bittrex, Binance, Ripple China, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Fatbtc, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp, OKEx, DragonEX, B2BX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

