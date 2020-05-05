Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,483,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,487 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 3.60% of Xylem worth $422,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

