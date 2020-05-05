Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $65.05. 2,778,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,938. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

