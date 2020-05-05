XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.69 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, XYO has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and LATOKEN. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $4,667.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.61 or 0.03782137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00058576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009130 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, IDEX, KuCoin, YoBit, LATOKEN, DEx.top and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.