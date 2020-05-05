YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Release Earnings on Monday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) will be releasing its 3/31/2020 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 1,219,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.09. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

