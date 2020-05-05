Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) to Post $0.76 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Bancolombia posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 64.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 50,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,606. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4632 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

