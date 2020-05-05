Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEAT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BioTelemetry by 16.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BioTelemetry by 8.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 156.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 19.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioTelemetry (BEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.