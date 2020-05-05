Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report $190.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.50 million and the highest is $204.10 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $192.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $758.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.10 million to $799.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $744.83 million, with estimates ranging from $696.60 million to $788.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,447 shares of company stock worth $324,361. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 391,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $772.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

