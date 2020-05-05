Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.40 Million

Posted by on May 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to report $190.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.50 million and the highest is $204.10 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $192.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $758.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.10 million to $799.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $744.83 million, with estimates ranging from $696.60 million to $788.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,447 shares of company stock worth $324,361. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 391,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $772.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply