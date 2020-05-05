Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report sales of $284.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the lowest is $281.91 million. Docusign posted sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 357,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. Docusign has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.70.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

