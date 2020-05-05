Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.