Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post $450.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $433.10 million to $465.20 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $487.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 41.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 426.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

