Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

TTWO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.56.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after buying an additional 647,568 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

