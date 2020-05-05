Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $257.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.90 million and the lowest is $249.30 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $278.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TITN. BidaskClub cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 759.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 198,725 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.95. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

