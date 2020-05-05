Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) will report sales of $778.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.90 million and the lowest is $769.70 million. Transocean posted sales of $758.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIG. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Argus lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,097,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Transocean by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,655 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Transocean by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transocean by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.42. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

