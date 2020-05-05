Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Antero Resources posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 375,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 46,495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $844.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.80.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

