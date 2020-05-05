Zacks: Analysts Expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $1.05. Best Buy posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,855.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,725,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $9,614,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,302. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

