Zacks: Analysts Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to post sales of $220.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.60 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $203.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $864.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $907.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.19.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,994,390 shares of company stock valued at $290,778,455 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

