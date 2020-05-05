Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post sales of $700.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.00 million. Comerica reported sales of $853.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson reissued an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $10,385,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 327,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

