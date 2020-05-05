Zacks: Analysts Expect Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dmc Global’s earnings. Dmc Global reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dmc Global will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dmc Global.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $129,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter worth $63,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dmc Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.