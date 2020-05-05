Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.21. Franklin Street Properties posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:FSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 8,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,898. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

