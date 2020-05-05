Zacks: Analysts Set $1.00 Target Price for Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:XPL)

Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:XPL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Solitario Exploration & Royalty an industry rank of 28 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solitario Exploration & Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

XPL stock remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,602. Solitario Exploration & Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Solitario Exploration & Royalty

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

