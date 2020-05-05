Zacks: Analysts Set $21.50 Target Price for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. SB One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 225 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

