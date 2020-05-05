Zacks: Analysts Set $68.40 Target Price for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $68.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tucows an industry rank of 58 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCX shares. TheStreet raised Tucows from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $69,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,475.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bret Fausett purchased 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,965.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,965. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,605,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,971,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. Tucows has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $550.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

