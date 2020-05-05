Zacks: Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $51.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Benefytt Technologies an industry rank of 75 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

