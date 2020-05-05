Zacks: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bioceres Crop Solutions an industry rank of 80 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of BIOX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.