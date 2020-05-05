Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $7.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CQP opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.96.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

