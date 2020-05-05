Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce sales of $349.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $357.10 million. EXACT Sciences posted sales of $162.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,230,000 after purchasing an additional 186,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $127,617,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

