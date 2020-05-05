Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,091 shares of company stock worth $851,604. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 110,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 660,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Fastenal by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

