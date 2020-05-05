Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

