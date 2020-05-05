Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.65. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.52.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,921,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,033,618. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.51.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

