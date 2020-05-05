Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report $231.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.50 million and the lowest is $215.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $675.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.28 million to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $784.19 million, with estimates ranging from $595.88 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $608.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

