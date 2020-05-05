Zacks: Brokerages Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 29,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 354,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 164,817 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

