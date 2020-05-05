Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.56). Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 970%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,278 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNBR opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $811.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.22.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.