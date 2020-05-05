Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $372.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.26 million to $378.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $491.67 million, with estimates ranging from $456.03 million to $509.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smartsheet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

In related news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $7,273,237.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,719,265 in the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,228,000 after buying an additional 8,508,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,341,000 after buying an additional 1,105,000 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in Smartsheet by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,658,000 after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,611,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

