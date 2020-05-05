Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Announce -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is $0.72. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 156,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 151,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,004. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.80. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.