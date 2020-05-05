Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.39 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $55.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.93 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Wisdom Tree Investments posted sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year sales of $234.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.89 million to $242.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $250.19 million, with estimates ranging from $236.37 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

WETF stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $477.10 million, a P/E ratio of -301.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376,071 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

