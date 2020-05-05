Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

XYL opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,494,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

