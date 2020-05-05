Zacks: Brokerages Set $39.28 Target Price for Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the nine analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners’ rating score has improved by 17.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $39.28 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cheniere Energy Partners an industry rank of 175 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:CQP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 294,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,818. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

