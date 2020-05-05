Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given $16.63 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. First Community’s rating score has improved by 13.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $16.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community an industry rank of 239 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.85.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Pwmco LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Community by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Community in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Community by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

