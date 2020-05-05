Zacks: Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ rating score has improved by 16.2% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lineage Cell Therapeutics an industry rank of 10 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

LCTX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 1,405,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

